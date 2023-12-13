Why is streaming called OTT?

Streaming has become an integral part of our daily lives, allowing us to access a vast array of content at our fingertips. But have you ever wondered why it is called “OTT”? In this article, we will delve into the origins of this term and shed light on its meaning.

What does OTT stand for?

OTT stands for “Over-The-Top,” a term used to describe the delivery of video, audio, and other media content over the internet,passing traditional distribution channels such as cable or satellite television providers.

The origins of OTT

The term “Over-The-Top” originated from the telecommunications industry, where it was used to describe services that were delivered over a network without the involvement of traditional service providers. In the context of streaming, OTT refers to the direct delivery of content to viewers via the internet, without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription.

Why is streaming called OTT?

Streaming is called OTT because itpasses the traditional distribution channels, going “over the top” of them. Instead of relying on cable or satellite providers to deliver content, streaming services transmit media directly to viewers through the internet. This allows users to access a wide range of content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and computers, without the limitations imposed traditional TV providers.

FAQ

Q: Is OTT the same as streaming?

A: While OTT refers to the method of content delivery, streaming is the actual process of transmitting media over the internet. Streaming is a form of OTT, but not all OTT services are streaming services.

Q: What are some examples of OTT platforms?

A: Popular OTT platforms include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube.

Q: How does OTT affect traditional TV providers?

A: OTT has disrupted the traditional TV industry offering viewers more flexibility and control over their content consumption. Traditional TV providers have had to adapt offering their own streaming services or partnering with existing OTT platforms.

In conclusion, streaming is called OTT because it delivers content directly to viewers over the internet,passing traditional distribution channels. This term has revolutionized the way we consume media, providing us with a vast array of content options and the freedom to watch what we want, when we want, and on the device of our choice.