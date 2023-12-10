Title: Unraveling the Complex Dynamics: Shiv’s Treatment of Tom

Introduction:

In the cutthroat world of Succession, the HBO hit series, the relationship between Shiv Roy and Tom Wambsgans has become a focal point for viewers. Shiv’s seemingly harsh treatment of Tom has left many wondering about the underlying reasons behind her behavior. This article aims to delve into the complexities of their relationship and shed light on why Shiv is often so horrible to Tom.

FAQ:

Q: Who are Shiv Roy and Tom Wambsgans?

A: Shiv Roy is a key character in the TV series Succession, portrayed Sarah Snook. She is the daughter of media mogul Logan Roy. Tom Wambsgans, played Matthew Macfadyen, is Shiv’s husband and a high-ranking executive at Waystar Royco, her family’s media conglomerate.

Q: What is the premise of Succession?

A: Succession follows the power struggles within the Roy family as they vie for control of their father’s media empire.

Q: Why is Shiv so horrible to Tom?

A: The reasons behind Shiv’s treatment of Tom are multifaceted and can be attributed to a combination of power dynamics, personal insecurities, and the influence of her family.

Power Dynamics and Insecurities:

Shiv’s upbringing in a wealthy and powerful family has shaped her perception of power dynamics. As the only daughter, she has always been in competition with her brothers for her father’s approval. This constant struggle for recognition has made Shiv fiercely ambitious and determined to assert her dominance in any situation.

Tom, on the other hand, is often seen as an outsider in the Roy family. His lower social status and lack of familial connections make him an easy target for Shiv’s insecurities. By belittling Tom, Shiv may be attempting to reaffirm her own position within the family hierarchy.

The Influence of Family:

The Roy family is notorious for its toxic and dysfunctional dynamics. Shiv’s treatment of Tom may be influenced the family’s overall disregard for empathy and compassion. In this environment, cruelty and manipulation are often seen as signs of strength and power.

Conclusion:

While Shiv’s treatment of Tom may seem harsh and unwarranted, it is essential to consider the complex dynamics at play. Power struggles, personal insecurities, and the influence of her family all contribute to Shiv’s behavior. As Succession continues to captivate audiences, the evolving relationship between Shiv and Tom will undoubtedly provide further insight into their intricate dynamic.