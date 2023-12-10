Why is Shiv horrible to Tom?

Why Does Shiv Treat Tom So Poorly?

Introduction

In the hit television series “Succession,” one of the most intriguing dynamics is the toxic relationship between Shiv Roy and Tom Wamsgans. Shiv, the daughter of media mogul Logan Roy, consistently displays a disdainful attitude towards her husband, Tom. This article aims to explore the reasons behind Shiv’s mistreatment of Tom and shed light on their complex relationship.

The Power Struggle

One of the primary reasons for Shiv’s harsh treatment of Tom is the power struggle within the Roy family. As an ambitious and politically savvy individual, Shiv constantly seeks to assert her dominance and secure her position within the family business. Tom, on the other hand, often finds himself caught in the crossfire, becoming an easy target for Shiv’s frustrations. Their relationship becomes a battleground for power dynamics, with Shiv using Tom as a pawn to gain leverage within the family.

Tom’s Insecurity

Another factor contributing to Shiv’s mistreatment of Tom is his own insecurity. Tom, who comes from a less privileged background, often feels inadequate compared to the Roy family’s wealth and influence. Shiv, being aware of this vulnerability, exploits it to assert her superiority. She belittles Tom, making him feel small and insignificant, which ultimately strengthens her own position within the family.

Conclusion

The toxic relationship between Shiv and Tom in “Succession” is a captivating aspect of the show. Shiv’s mistreatment of Tom stems from the power struggle within the Roy family and Tom’s own insecurities. As viewers, we are left wondering whether their relationship will ever find a balance or if it will continue to be marred Shiv’s disdainful attitude.