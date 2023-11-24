Sara Tendulkar Urges Action Against Deepfake Impersonators on Social Media

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is speaking out against the proliferation of deepfake accounts on social media platforms, including X. These accounts, which impersonate Sara and share manipulated photos, have been causing confusion and misleading people.

As an avid user of social media, Sara recognizes the value of these platforms in connecting people and sharing experiences. However, she is deeply concerned about the misuse of technology and its impact on the authenticity of the internet. In a statement posted on her Instagram stories, Sara expressed her dismay at coming across deepfake photos of herself that are completely far from reality.

“It is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. A few accounts on X have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people,” Sara stated.

Importantly, Sara does not have an official account on X, making it all the more imperative for the platform to take action against these fake impersonator accounts. She has called upon X to investigate and suspend these accounts in order to protect users from potential misinformation and deceptive content.

The rise of deepfake technology poses a significant challenge for individuals and platforms alike. Deepfakes are highly realistic manipulated media, typically generated through artificial intelligence algorithms, which can seamlessly swap faces or alter behaviors in images or videos. These sophisticated techniques have the potential to deceive and mislead people, leading to serious consequences in the age of social media.

