Why is Roman Roy called Romulus?

Introduction

In the hit HBO series “Succession,” Roman Roy, the youngest son of media mogul Logan Roy, is often referred to the nickname “Romulus.” This peculiar moniker has left many viewers wondering about its origins and significance. Let’s delve into the reasons behind Roman Roy’s intriguing nickname and shed light on its meaning.

The Mythological Connection

The nickname “Romulus” draws inspiration from Roman mythology. Romulus and his twin brother Remus were legendary figures who, according to ancient Roman folklore, founded the city of Rome. The story goes that they were abandoned as infants and raised a she-wolf. As adults, the brothers quarreled over the city’s location, leading to Romulus killing Remus and becoming the sole ruler of Rome. This tale of sibling rivalry and power struggles mirrors the dynamics within the Roy family, making the nickname a fitting choice for Roman.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who gave Roman Roy the nickname “Romulus”?

A: The nickname “Romulus” is primarily used his family members, particularly his father, Logan Roy. It is unclear when exactly the nickname originated, but it has become a recurring term of endearment within the Roy family.

Q: Does Roman Roy embrace his nickname?

A: Roman Roy has a love-hate relationship with his nickname. While he often brushes it off with sarcasm and self-deprecating humor, it is evident that the name carries weight and significance for him. It serves as a constant reminder of his role within the family and his desire to prove himself.

Q: Are there any other mythological references in “Succession”?

A: Yes, “Succession” frequently incorporates mythological allusions. For instance, Logan Roy’s company, Waystar Royco, is reminiscent of the Greek mythological figure Icarus, who flew too close to the sun. These references add depth and symbolism to the show’s narrative.

Conclusion

The nickname “Romulus” bestowed upon Roman Roy in the series “Succession” is a clever nod to Roman mythology. It reflects the power struggles and familial dynamics that parallel the ancient tale of Romulus and Remus. As viewers continue to follow Roman’s journey, his nickname serves as a constant reminder of the complex relationships and ambitions within the Roy family.