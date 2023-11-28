Why is Roman Reigns not on TV right now?

Where is Roman Reigns? The Mystery Behind His Absence from TV

In the world of professional wrestling, fans are always eager to see their favorite superstars in action. However, one prominent figure has been noticeably absent from the television screens lately – Roman Reigns. The absence of “The Big Dog” has left fans wondering why he is not on TV right now and what the future holds for one of WWE’s biggest stars.

What happened to Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, has been a mainstay in WWE for years. Known for his incredible athleticism and charismatic presence, Reigns has become one of the company’s top draws. However, in recent months, Reigns has been absent from WWE programming.

The battle with leukemia

The reason behind Reigns’ absence is a deeply personal one. In October 2018, Reigns shocked the wrestling world announcing that he was battling leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. This revelation forced Reigns to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship and take a hiatus from the ring to focus on his health.

Reigns’ triumphant return

After months of treatment and recovery, Reigns made a triumphant return to WWE in February 2019. His comeback was met with overwhelming support and admiration from fans worldwide. Reigns’ resilience and determination to overcome his illness inspired many, and he quickly regained his position as one of WWE’s top stars.

COVID-19 pandemic and Reigns’ decision

However, Reigns’ absence from TV in recent times is not related to his health. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE implemented strict safety protocols to protect its talent and staff. Due to his history of leukemia, Reigns, understandably, made the decision to step back from performing during this uncertain time to prioritize his health and the well-being of his family.

FAQ:

Q: Will Roman Reigns return to WWE?

A: While there is no official confirmation, Reigns has expressed his desire to return to WWE once the pandemic situation improves and it is safe for him to do so.

Q: Is Roman Reigns still under contract with WWE?

A: Yes, Reigns is still under contract with WWE and remains one of their top stars.

Q: How has WWE handled Reigns’ absence?

A: WWE has continued to promote Reigns’ character and storylines, keeping him relevant in the minds of fans despite his absence from TV.

As fans eagerly await Roman Reigns’ return to the squared circle, his absence serves as a reminder of the importance of health and well-being. Reigns’ decision to prioritize his health during these challenging times is a testament to his strength and resilience, both inside and outside the ring.