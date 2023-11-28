Why Roman Reigns is Absent from SmackDown: The Untold Story

In the world of professional wrestling, Roman Reigns has undeniably been one of the most polarizing figures in recent memory. With his imposing presence, incredible athleticism, and undeniable charisma, Reigns has captured the attention of fans worldwide. However, avid followers of WWE’s SmackDown have been left wondering why the powerhouse has been absent from the blue brand’s roster. In this article, we delve into the untold story behind Roman Reigns’ absence from SmackDown.

The Reigns of Change

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, has been a mainstay in WWE since his debut in 2012. Over the years, he has become a multiple-time world champion and a cornerstone of the company. However, in 2020, Reigns made the difficult decision to step away from the wrestling scene due to concerns surrounding his health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tribal Chief Emerges

During his hiatus, Roman Reigns underwent a transformation that would forever change his character. Upon his return in August 2020, Reigns adopted a new persona known as “The Tribal Chief.” This character shift saw him align himself with Paul Heyman, a legendary wrestling manager, and adopt a more aggressive and dominant attitude.

A New Home on Friday Nights

Following his return, Roman Reigns was drafted to WWE’s Monday Night Raw, where he continued to dominate the competition. However, in October 2020, during the WWE Draft, Reigns was surprisingly moved to SmackDown, signaling a significant shift in the landscape of the blue brand.

FAQ

Q: Why is Roman Reigns not on SmackDown?

A: Roman Reigns is currently not on SmackDown due to his absence from WWE programming. He took a hiatus in 2020 due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and has since returned to WWE but has been exclusively featured on Monday Night Raw.

Q: Will Roman Reigns return to SmackDown?

A: While nothing is certain in the world of professional wrestling, it is possible that Roman Reigns may return to SmackDown in the future. WWE often makes roster changes and surprises fans with unexpected twists, so it is always a possibility that Reigns could make his presence felt on the blue brand once again.

In conclusion, Roman Reigns’ absence from SmackDown can be attributed to his hiatus from WWE programming and subsequent exclusive focus on Monday Night Raw. As fans eagerly await his return to the blue brand, the wrestling world continues to buzz with anticipation, wondering when “The Tribal Chief” will once again grace SmackDown with his dominant presence.