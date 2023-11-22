Why is Roku charging me $9.99 a month?

If you are a Roku user, you may have noticed a monthly charge of $9.99 on your credit card statement. This unexpected fee has left many users puzzled and wondering why they are being charged Roku. In this article, we will delve into the reasons behind this charge and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, on their televisions. It provides a convenient way to enjoy your favorite shows and movies without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

Why am I being charged?

The $9.99 charge you see on your statement is most likely for a subscription to a premium channel or service that you have signed up for through your Roku device. Roku offers a variety of channels and services that require a monthly subscription fee, such as HBO Max, Disney+, and ESPN+. These subscriptions are managed through your Roku account, and the charges are billed directly to your credit card.

How can I find out which subscription I am being charged for?

To identify the specific subscription you are being charged for, follow these steps:

1. Visit the Roku website and sign in to your account.

2. Go to the “Manage Your Subscriptions” section.

3. Here, you will find a list of all the subscriptions associated with your Roku account, along with their respective charges.

How can I cancel a subscription?

If you wish to cancel a subscription and stop the monthly charges, you can do so following these steps:

1. Sign in to your Roku account on the website.

2. Navigate to the “Manage Your Subscriptions” section.

3. Locate the subscription you want to cancel and select the “Cancel Subscription” option.

Can I get a refund for the charges?

Refunds for subscription charges are subject to the policies of the specific channel or service you have subscribed to. Roku does not handle refunds directly, so you will need to contact the customer support of the respective channel or service to inquire about refund eligibility.

In conclusion, the $9.99 charge you see on your credit card statement is likely for a subscription to a premium channel or service that you have signed up for through your Roku device. By accessing your Roku account, you can easily manage and cancel these subscriptions to avoid further charges.