Why is Roku charging me $9.99 a month?

Why Roku is Charging $9.99 a Month: Unveiling the Subscription Mystery

In a surprising turn of events, Roku users have recently noticed an unexpected charge of $9.99 per month on their credit card statements. This has left many wondering why they are being billed for a service they did not sign up for. To shed light on this matter, we delve into the details and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, on their televisions. It provides a convenient way to enjoy a variety of entertainment options without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

Why am I being charged $9.99 a month?

The $9.99 charge is associated with a subscription service called “Roku Channel Premium.” This service offers additional features and content beyond what is available for free on the Roku Channel. It includes access to premium channels, ad-free streaming, and exclusive content.

Did I sign up for Roku Channel Premium?

Roku Channel Premium is a subscription service that requires users to opt-in. However, some users may have unintentionally subscribed to the service without realizing it. This can happen if you accidentally clicked on a promotional offer or if someone with access to your Roku device subscribed on your behalf.

How can I cancel Roku Channel Premium?

To cancel your Roku Channel Premium subscription and stop the monthly charges, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Roku website and sign in to your account.

2. Navigate to the “Manage Your Subscriptions” section.

3. Locate the Roku Channel Premium subscription and select “Cancel Subscription.”

Can I get a refund for the charges?

Roku’s refund policy states that they do not offer refunds for subscription charges. However, if you believe the charges were made in error or without your consent, it is recommended to contact Roku customer support for further assistance.

In conclusion, the $9.99 monthly charge from Roku is associated with the Roku Channel Premium subscription service. While it may come as a surprise to some users, it is important to review your account settings and take necessary steps to cancel the subscription if desired. Remember to stay vigilant while navigating through promotional offers to avoid unintentional sign-ups in the future.