Why is Roku charging me $5.99 a month?

If you are a Roku user, you may have noticed a monthly charge of $5.99 on your credit card statement. This charge is not a mistake or an error; it is a legitimate fee imposed Roku for their services. In this article, we will explore why Roku charges this fee and answer some frequently asked questions about it.

What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of online content, including movies, TV shows, and music. It connects to your television and uses your internet connection to stream content directly to your screen.

Why does Roku charge a monthly fee?

The $5.99 monthly fee is for the Roku Channel, a streaming service offered Roku. The Roku Channel provides access to a variety of free and premium content, including movies, TV shows, and live news. While Roku itself is a free platform, the Roku Channel offers additional content that requires a subscription.

What do I get with the Roku Channel subscription?

With the Roku Channel subscription, you gain access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, including popular titles from major studios. Additionally, you can enjoy live news from various sources and even access premium channels like HBO, Showtime, and Starz through the Roku Channel.

Can I cancel the Roku Channel subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your Roku Channel subscription at any time. Simply go to your Roku account settings and select the option to cancel the subscription. Keep in mind that once you cancel, you will no longer have access to the premium content offered the Roku Channel.

Is there a way to avoid the monthly fee?

Unfortunately, there is no way to avoid the monthly fee if you wish to access the premium content provided the Roku Channel. However, if you are only interested in the free content available on Roku, you can continue using the platform without subscribing to the Roku Channel.

In conclusion, the $5.99 monthly charge from Roku is for their streaming service, the Roku Channel, which offers a wide range of premium content. While it may be an additional expense, many users find the subscription worthwhile for the access it provides to movies, TV shows, and live news.