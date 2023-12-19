Why is Roku charging me $5.99 a month?

Why Roku is Charging $5.99 a Month: Unveiling the Subscription Mystery

In recent months, Roku users have been left puzzled an unexpected charge of $5.99 appearing on their credit card statements. This has led to a surge of inquiries and concerns about why the popular streaming platform is suddenly requesting a monthly fee. To shed light on this matter, we have delved into the details and compiled a comprehensive FAQ to address your queries.

What is Roku?

Roku is a leading streaming device and platform that allows users to access a wide range of streaming services, including popular channels like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. It offers an extensive library of free content, as well as premium channels and subscription services.

Why am I being charged $5.99 a month?

The $5.99 charge is associated with the Roku Channel, a streaming service provided Roku. While Roku itself is free to use, the Roku Channel offers additional content, including movies, TV shows, and live news, for a monthly fee. This subscription fee grants users access to a vast selection of premium content that is not available on the free Roku platform.

What does the Roku Channel subscription include?

By subscribing to the Roku Channel, users gain access to a wide variety of premium content, including popular movies, TV shows, and live news broadcasts. The subscription also provides additional features such as the ability to stream content on multiple devices and the option to download content for offline viewing.

Can I cancel my Roku Channel subscription?

Yes, you can cancel your Roku Channel subscription at any time. Simply navigate to the Roku website or the Roku Channel app, sign in to your account, and follow the cancellation instructions. It’s important to note that canceling your subscription will prevent further charges, but it will not provide a refund for any unused portion of the current billing cycle.

Is there a free trial for the Roku Channel subscription?

Yes, Roku offers a 7-day free trial for the Roku Channel subscription. This allows users to explore the premium content and features before committing to a monthly subscription.

In conclusion, the $5.99 monthly charge from Roku is associated with the Roku Channel subscription, which provides access to premium content and additional features. Users have the flexibility to cancel the subscription at any time, and a free trial is available for those who wish to explore the service before committing.