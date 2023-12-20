Why is Roku charging me 4.99 a month?

Why Roku is Charging $4.99 a Month: Unveiling the Subscription Mystery

In a surprising turn of events, Roku users have recently noticed an unexpected charge of $4.99 per month on their credit card statements. This has left many wondering why they are being billed for a service they did not sign up for. To shed light on this matter, we have delved into the details and gathered some answers to the burning questions surrounding this issue.

What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, and music, through various streaming services. It connects to your television and provides a user-friendly interface to navigate through different channels and content.

Why am I being charged $4.99 a month?

The $4.99 charge is related to a subscription service called “The Roku Channel.” This service offers a collection of free movies and TV shows, as well as premium content that requires a subscription. While the majority of content on The Roku Channel is free, certain channels and shows may require a subscription fee, hence the charge on your statement.

Can I cancel the subscription?

Yes, you can cancel the subscription to The Roku Channel at any time. To do so, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Roku home screen.

2. Navigate to the channel store.

3. Find The Roku Channel and select it.

4. Choose the option to manage subscriptions.

5. Cancel the subscription.

Is there a way to avoid the charge?

If you do not wish to be charged for The Roku Channel, you can simply avoid accessing the premium content that requires a subscription. Stick to the free movies and TV shows available on the channel, and you will not incur any charges.

Why wasn’t I informed about the charge?

Roku has been criticized for not clearly communicating the subscription charges associated with The Roku Channel. Many users claim they were unaware of the fee until they noticed it on their credit card statements. Roku has acknowledged this issue and is working on improving its communication regarding subscription charges.

In conclusion, the $4.99 charge on your credit card statement is related to a subscription service called The Roku Channel. While it may come as a surprise to some users, it is important to understand that certain premium content on the channel requires a subscription fee. By being aware of this and managing your subscriptions accordingly, you can enjoy the benefits of Roku without any unexpected charges.