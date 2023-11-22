Why is Roku charging me $20 dollars a month?

In recent months, many Roku users have been left scratching their heads as they notice an unexpected charge of $20 on their credit card statements. This has led to confusion and frustration among Roku customers who are wondering why they are being billed for a service they did not sign up for. Let’s delve into the details and shed some light on this perplexing situation.

What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, on their televisions. It provides a convenient way to enjoy your favorite shows and movies without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free streaming service offered Roku that provides access to a selection of movies, TV shows, and live news. It is ad-supported, meaning that users may encounter commercials while watching content on this channel.

The Mystery Charge

The $20 charge that some Roku users are experiencing is related to a subscription service called “Roku Channel Plus.” This premium service offers additional benefits to users, including an ad-free experience, access to premium content, and the ability to download content for offline viewing. However, many users claim they never signed up for this service and are perplexed as to why they are being billed for it.

Understanding the Situation

It appears that Roku has been automatically enrolling some users into the Roku Channel Plus subscription without their explicit consent. This has understandably caused frustration among customers who feel they should have been given the choice to opt-in or opt-out of the service.

FAQ

Q: How can I cancel the Roku Channel Plus subscription?

A: To cancel the subscription, you can visit the Roku website or contact Roku customer support for assistance.

Q: Will I be refunded for the charges?

A: Roku has stated that they are working on resolving the issue and will provide refunds to affected customers.

Q: How can I prevent future unexpected charges?

A: It is recommended to regularly review your Roku account settings and keep an eye on your credit card statements to ensure there are no unauthorized charges.

In conclusion, the unexpected $20 charge from Roku is related to the Roku Channel Plus subscription, which some users claim they never signed up for. Roku is aware of the issue and is working to address it providing refunds to affected customers. If you find yourself in this situation, it is advisable to contact Roku customer support or visit their website to cancel the subscription and seek a refund.