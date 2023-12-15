Why is Pokémon episode 35 banned?

Why Was Pokémon Episode 35 Banned?

In the world of Pokémon, where adorable creatures with extraordinary powers captivate audiences of all ages, there is one episode that remains shrouded in mystery and controversy. Pokémon Episode 35, titled “The Legend of Dratini,” has been banned from airing in several countries, leaving fans wondering why this particular episode was deemed unfit for public consumption.

The episode, which originally aired in Japan on April 16, 1998, follows Ash and his friends as they stumble upon the Safari Zone, a vast area teeming with wild Pokémon. However, it is not the Safari Zone itself that caused the ban, but rather the portrayal of a specific Pokémon: Dratini.

Dratini, a rare and powerful Dragon-type Pokémon, plays a central role in the episode. The controversy surrounding “The Legend of Dratini” stems from concerns over the depiction of guns and violence. In the episode, Team Rocket, the notorious antagonists of the Pokémon series, brandish firearms, leading to fears that such scenes could potentially influence young viewers negatively.

The ban on Episode 35 was not limited to a single country. It was also prohibited from airing in the United States, Canada, South Korea, and several European countries. The decision to ban the episode was made the Pokémon Company International, which oversees the distribution and localization of the Pokémon anime outside of Japan.

FAQ:

Q: Why was Episode 35 banned?

A: The ban was primarily due to concerns over the portrayal of guns and violence, specifically Team Rocket brandishing firearms.

Q: Which countries banned Episode 35?

A: The episode was banned in Japan, the United States, Canada, South Korea, and various European countries.

Q: Who made the decision to ban the episode?

A: The Pokémon Company International, responsible for the distribution and localization of the Pokémon anime outside of Japan, made the decision to ban Episode 35.

While the ban on Pokémon Episode 35 may have disappointed fans who were eager to witness Ash’s adventures, it serves as a reminder of the careful considerations made content creators to ensure the appropriateness of their material for young audiences. As Pokémon continues to evolve and capture the hearts of millions, it is essential to strike a balance between entertainment and responsible storytelling.