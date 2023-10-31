The Future Outlook for Pinterest: A Tale of Ups and Downs

Pinterest, the social commerce platform, experienced a significant jump of 8.14% in morning trading following the release of its third-quarter earnings report. The company surpassed Wall Street’s revenue expectations, fueled impressive growth in monthly active users. Moreover, Pinterest’s adjusted EBITDA and EPS also outperformed estimates. In an encouraging macro outlook, the platform noted that advertiser spending remained resilient in the current quarter, offering a positive contrast to the remarks made its competitor, Snap.

Among the highlights from the report was Pinterest’s revenue guidance for the next quarter, boasting an anticipated 12% year-on-year growth, surpassing Consensus estimates. This performance showcases the company’s ability to stay on track and solidifies its position as a promising investment opportunity. Consequently, Bank of America upgraded the stock’s rating from Neutral to Buy, setting a price target of $37, suggesting a potential 30% upside from the time of the announcement.

While today’s market response to the news is considered meaningful, it is essential to note that Pinterest’s stock has witnessed significant volatility over the past year, with 16 movements greater than 5%. This context implies that the current development may not be seen as a shift that fundamentally alters investors’ perception of the company.

Reflecting on past fluctuations, the most noteworthy event occurred six months ago when Pinterest experienced a 12.8% drop in its stock value. The decline followed the company’s report of first-quarter revenue that narrowly surpassed analysts’ forecasts, accompanied earnings per share also exceeding expectations. Although the domestic monthly active users slightly missed projections, and growth remained lukewarm, Pinterest’s overall performance indicated that Q2 revenue was expected to align closely with what was observed in Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, translating to a 4-5% year-on-year growth.

Considering the missed expectations of roughly 6% year-on-year growth in Q2 2023 revenue and the projection of Q2 non-GAAP operating expenses to grow at a low teens rate on a percentage basis quarter-over-quarter, Pinterest faced challenges. These factors contributed to an operating profit guidance miss, which had a significant negative impact.

While Pinterest’s stock has risen 30.1% since the beginning of the year, reaching $29.78 per share, it is trading near its 52-week high of $30.31 from July 2023. Investors who purchased $1,000 worth of Pinterest shares during its IPO in April 2019 would currently have an investment valued at $1,220.

