Why is Panopto not working on Chrome?

Why Panopto is Experiencing Compatibility Issues on Chrome

Panopto, a popular video platform used educational institutions and businesses alike, has recently encountered compatibility issues specifically on the Google Chrome browser. This unexpected setback has left many users wondering why they are unable to access Panopto’s features and functionalities on their preferred browser. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind Panopto’s incompatibility with Chrome and provide some insights into potential solutions.

What is Panopto?

Panopto is a comprehensive video platform that enables users to record, manage, and share videos securely. It is widely used in educational settings for lecture capture, flipped classrooms, and distance learning. Additionally, businesses utilize Panopto for training, knowledge sharing, and video content management.

Compatibility Issues with Chrome

The recent compatibility issues between Panopto and Chrome have arisen due to changes in Chrome’s security settings and updates to the browser’s architecture. These modifications have inadvertently disrupted the seamless integration between Panopto and Chrome, resulting in users experiencing difficulties accessing and utilizing Panopto’s features.

FAQ

Q: Is Panopto completely inaccessible on Chrome?

A: No, Panopto is not completely inaccessible on Chrome. However, users may encounter issues such as videos not playing, recordings not uploading, or the inability to access certain features.

Q: Are there any workarounds for using Panopto on Chrome?

A: While Panopto and Chrome are actively working to resolve the compatibility issues, users can try alternative browsers such as Mozilla Firefox or Microsoft Edge to access Panopto without any disruptions.

Q: When can we expect a resolution to the compatibility issues?

A: Panopto and Chrome are diligently working together to address the compatibility issues. It is recommended to regularly update both Panopto and Chrome to ensure you have the latest versions, as these updates often include bug fixes and improvements.

In conclusion, the recent compatibility issues between Panopto and Chrome have caused inconvenience for users relying on this video platform. However, exploring alternative browsers and staying updated with the latest software versions, users can continue to leverage Panopto’s powerful features while the compatibility issues are being resolved.