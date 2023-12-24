TikTok Star Olivia Dunne Faces Shadow Ban: Here’s What We Know

Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU gymnast and highest-earning NCAA female athlete, recently expressed her frustration on TikTok when she claimed to be experiencing a “shadow ban” on the platform. With a massive following of 7.8 million, Dunne’s online influence has played a significant role in her wealth, particularly through NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. So, what could be the reason behind the apparent ban?

Shadow banning is a practice where an account’s visibility is temporarily restricted TikTok. This means that the user’s content may not appear on the “For You” page, and their videos won’t show up in hashtag searches. This restriction also leads to a decrease in views, likes, comments, and new followers. TikTok enforces strict guidelines, and violating their community guidelines and terms of service can result in a shadow ban.

These violations can include hate speech, cyberbullying, nudity, violence promotion, misinformation, spamming, and using copyrighted content, among others. However, shadow bans can also occur due to algorithm glitches, leading to accidental bans unrelated to rule violations. In Olivia Dunne’s case, the exact reason for her shadow ban remains unclear, but it is likely a result of a glitch rather than a deliberate action.

The duration of a shadow ban is uncertain and can range from two weeks to one month. As fans eagerly await Dunne’s return to prominence on TikTok, speculation about the cause of her ban continues. If you have any insights or theories about why Livvy may have been shadow banned, feel free to share your thoughts.

While Olivia Dunne navigates the challenges of her TikTok ban, her fans remain hopeful that she will soon regain her visibility and continue to shine as one of America’s favorite social media stars.