Why is the Big Game the New Name for the Super Bowl?

In the world of American football, there is one event that stands above all others: the Super Bowl. It is a spectacle that captivates millions of viewers around the globe, with its high-stakes game, star-studded halftime show, and unforgettable commercials. However, you may have noticed that in recent years, people have started referring to the Super Bowl as the “Big Game.” So, why is no one allowed to say Super Bowl anymore?

The Origins of the Name Change

The term “Super Bowl” is a registered trademark owned the National Football League (NFL). This means that the NFL has exclusive rights to use the term for commercial purposes. In an effort to protect their trademark and prevent unauthorized use, the NFL has cracked down on businesses and individuals using the term without permission. This has led to the rise of alternative names like the “Big Game” or “Championship Sunday.”

FAQ

Q: Can individuals say Super Bowl in casual conversations?

A: Yes, individuals are free to say Super Bowl in casual conversations. The restrictions mainly apply to commercial use of the term.

Q: Why do businesses use alternative names like the Big Game?

A: Businesses use alternative names to avoid potential legal issues with the NFL. By using terms like the Big Game, they can still reference the event without infringing on the NFL’s trademark.

Q: Can businesses use the term Super Bowl in their advertisements?

A: Businesses can use the term Super Bowl in their advertisements, but they must obtain proper licensing and pay a significant fee to the NFL for the privilege.

The Impact on Advertising

The restrictions on using the term Super Bowl have had a significant impact on advertising. Many companies, especially smaller ones, cannot afford the high licensing fees associated with using the trademarked term. As a result, they have become creative in finding alternative ways to reference the event, often using phrases like “the biggest football game of the year” or “game day extravaganza.”

In Conclusion

While the Super Bowl remains the pinnacle of American football, the NFL’s strict enforcement of its trademark has led to the rise of alternative names like the Big Game. This change allows businesses to avoid legal issues while still capitalizing on the excitement surrounding the event. So, as you gather with friends and family to watch the Big Game, remember that it’s all about the football, the halftime show, and the commercials, regardless of what we call it.