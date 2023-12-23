Why is MLB Network blackout?

MLB Network Blackout: The Frustrating Reality for Baseball Fans

For passionate baseball fans, the MLB Network blackout can be a source of immense frustration. Many wonder why they are unable to access their favorite games and content on this popular sports network. Let’s delve into the reasons behind this blackout and address some frequently asked questions.

What is MLB Network?

MLB Network is a television specialty channel dedicated to baseball. It offers live game broadcasts, analysis, documentaries, and other baseball-related programming. The network is a go-to destination for fans seeking comprehensive coverage of Major League Baseball.

What is a blackout?

In the context of sports broadcasting, a blackout refers to the restriction of certain games or content in specific geographic regions. This means that fans residing in these areas are unable to watch the blacked-out games on their local television networks or streaming platforms.

Why does MLB Network have blackouts?

MLB Network blackouts occur due to contractual agreements between the network, Major League Baseball, and regional sports networks (RSNs). These agreements aim to protect the interests of RSNs ensuring that local broadcasters have exclusive rights to air games within their designated territories.

How do blackouts work?

When a game is blacked out on MLB Network, it means that the game is being broadcast a local RSN in the region where it is being played. This is done to encourage fans to watch the game on their local network, thereby boosting viewership and revenue for the RSN.

Why are blackouts frustrating for fans?

Blackouts can be incredibly frustrating for fans, especially those who do not have access to their local RSN or are out of market. It limits their ability to watch their favorite teams and players on MLB Network, even if they have a subscription or pay for the channel.

In conclusion, MLB Network blackouts are a result of contractual agreements between the network, Major League Baseball, and regional sports networks. While these blackouts may be frustrating for fans, they are implemented to protect the interests of local broadcasters.