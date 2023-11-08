Why is Max, Dani, and Allison not in Hocus Pocus 2?

Fans of the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus, were thrilled when news broke about a sequel in the works. However, disappointment quickly followed as it was revealed that the original trio of Max, Dani, and Allison would not be returning for Hocus Pocus 2. This news left many wondering why these iconic characters would be absent from the highly anticipated sequel.

FAQ:

Q: Who are Max, Dani, and Allison?

A: Max Dennison, Dani Dennison, and Allison are the main characters from the original Hocus Pocus movie released in 1993. Max is a teenager who accidentally resurrects three witches on Halloween night, while Dani is his younger sister, and Allison is his love interest.

Q: Why are Max, Dani, and Allison not in Hocus Pocus 2?

A: The decision to exclude Max, Dani, and Allison from Hocus Pocus 2 was made the filmmakers and the studio. While the exact reasons have not been officially disclosed, it is common for sequels to introduce new characters and storylines to freshen up the franchise.

Q: Will the absence of Max, Dani, and Allison affect the storyline?

A: It is unclear how the absence of these beloved characters will impact the storyline of Hocus Pocus 2. However, it is worth noting that the sequel will focus on a new set of characters and their adventures, while still maintaining the Halloween spirit that made the original film so popular.

Q: Will the original cast members make cameo appearances?

A: While it has not been confirmed, there is a possibility that the original cast members may make cameo appearances in Hocus Pocus 2. Cameos are a common way to pay homage to the original film and please fans who have been eagerly awaiting the sequel.

Although fans may be disappointed the absence of Max, Dani, and Allison in Hocus Pocus 2, it is important to remember that the sequel will bring new characters and fresh adventures to the beloved Halloween franchise. While we bid farewell to these iconic characters, we can look forward to the magic and mischief that awaits us in the highly anticipated sequel.