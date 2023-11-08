Why is Mary’s smile wrong in Hocus Pocus 2?

In the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus, fans were thrilled to see the return of the Sanderson sisters. However, one particular aspect of the film has left viewers puzzled and concerned – Mary Sanderson’s smile. Many have noticed that her smile seems off, and it has sparked a debate among fans and critics alike.

What is Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the 1993 cult classic, Hocus Pocus. The original film follows the story of three witch sisters, the Sanderson sisters, who are resurrected in modern-day Salem, Massachusetts. The sequel continues their misadventures as they wreak havoc once again.

What is wrong with Mary’s smile?

Fans have pointed out that Mary Sanderson’s smile in Hocus Pocus 2 appears different from the original film. In the original, Mary’s smile was portrayed as warm and mischievous, capturing the essence of her character. However, in the sequel, her smile seems forced and unnatural, leading to speculation about possible changes in the actress’s portrayal or makeup.

Why is this a concern for fans?

Mary Sanderson’s smile is an iconic part of her character, and fans have grown attached to the original portrayal. Any significant changes to such a recognizable feature can be jarring and may affect the overall viewing experience. Fans want the sequel to stay true to the original film and maintain the essence of the characters they fell in love with.

What could be the reasons behind the change?

There could be several reasons for the alteration in Mary’s smile. It could be a deliberate choice made the filmmakers to reflect the character’s growth or development. Alternatively, it could be a result of the actress’s interpretation or direction given the filmmakers. Without official statements, it is difficult to determine the exact cause of the change.

In conclusion, the altered smile of Mary Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2 has become a topic of discussion among fans. While some viewers may not find it problematic, others feel that it deviates from the original portrayal. As the film continues to generate buzz, fans eagerly await further information and clarification regarding this intriguing change.