Why is Mary’s mouth crooked in Hocus Pocus?

In the beloved Halloween classic film, Hocus Pocus, one of the most memorable characters is Mary Sanderson, portrayed Kathy Najimy. Mary’s distinctive feature is her crooked mouth, which adds to her quirky and comedic personality. Many fans have wondered why Mary’s mouth is crooked and if it was intentional or a result of a medical condition. Let’s dive into the mystery behind Mary’s crooked mouth.

The Character of Mary Sanderson

Mary Sanderson is one of the three witch sisters in Hocus Pocus, alongside Winifred (Bette Midler) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker). Mary is known for her dim-witted nature and her unique physical appearance, including her crooked mouth. This physical trait adds to the character’s charm and humor, making her instantly recognizable to fans of the film.

The Intentional Crooked Mouth

The crooked mouth of Mary Sanderson was indeed intentional and part of the character’s design. The film’s makeup and prosthetics team, led Tony Gardner, created the distinctive look for each of the witches, including Mary’s crooked mouth. The decision to give Mary a crooked mouth was made to enhance her comedic expressions and make her character even more memorable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Was Kathy Najimy born with a crooked mouth?

A: No, Kathy Najimy, the actress who portrayed Mary Sanderson, does not have a naturally crooked mouth. It was a prosthetic appliance applied for the film.

Q: How was Mary’s crooked mouth created?

A: Mary’s crooked mouth was achieved through the use of a prosthetic appliance that was applied to Kathy Najimy’s face. The appliance was designed to give the illusion of a crooked mouth.

Q: Did the crooked mouth affect Kathy Najimy’s performance?

A: While the prosthetic appliance may have been slightly uncomfortable for Kathy Najimy, it did not hinder her performance. In fact, she skillfully used the crooked mouth to enhance her character’s comedic expressions and bring Mary Sanderson to life.

In conclusion, Mary Sanderson’s crooked mouth in Hocus Pocus was intentionally created as part of the character’s design. It was a prosthetic appliance applied to actress Kathy Najimy’s face to enhance the comedic nature of the character. This distinctive feature has become an iconic part of Mary Sanderson’s appearance and adds to the overall charm of the beloved Halloween film.