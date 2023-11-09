Why is Mary’s lip different?

In a world where beauty standards are constantly evolving, it is important to embrace and celebrate our unique features. One such feature that has recently caught the attention of many is Mary’s lip. People are curious to know why her lip appears different from the norm. Today, we delve into the story behind Mary’s unique lip and shed light on the condition she lives with.

Mary has a condition called cleft lip, also known as orofacial cleft. This condition occurs when the lip and/or the roof of the mouth do not fuse properly during fetal development. As a result, a visible gap or split is formed in the upper lip. Cleft lip can vary in severity, ranging from a small notch to a complete separation that extends into the nose.

FAQ:

Q: Is cleft lip a common condition?

A: Cleft lip is one of the most common birth defects worldwide, affecting approximately 1 in 700 babies.

Q: Can cleft lip be treated?

A: Yes, cleft lip can be treated through surgery. The goal of the surgery is to close the gap and restore a more natural appearance to the lip.

Q: Does cleft lip affect speech?

A: In some cases, cleft lip can affect speech development. However, with proper treatment and therapy, most individuals with cleft lip can achieve normal speech.

Mary’s journey with cleft lip has not been an easy one. She has faced challenges and prejudices due to her appearance, but she has also become an inspiration to many. Mary has used her platform to raise awareness about cleft lip and promote acceptance and inclusivity.

It is crucial for society to understand that physical differences, such as Mary’s lip, do not define a person’s worth or abilities. By embracing diversity and celebrating our unique features, we can create a more inclusive and compassionate world for everyone.

In conclusion, Mary’s lip is different due to a condition called cleft lip. Through education and understanding, we can break down the barriers of stigma and discrimination, and instead, foster a society that appreciates and values the beauty in our differences.