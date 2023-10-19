Why Teens Are Flocking to LinkedIn

LinkedIn, known for its professional networking and job-seeking features, has unexpectedly gained popularity among teenagers. In a survey conducted journalist Anya Kamenetz, she found that a minority of teenagers are using LinkedIn and find it to be a useful platform. Teens appreciate the positive and supportive tone on LinkedIn, as well as the opportunities it offers for internships and job searching.

One of the reasons teens are drawn to LinkedIn is its “wholesome” atmosphere. Unlike other social media platforms that allow negative reactions, LinkedIn only allows positive reactions such as “like” and “celebrate.” This aligns with Gen Z’s desire for a supportive and helpful online environment.

However, there are still risks to being on LinkedIn as an adolescent. While many perceive LinkedIn as safe due to the use of real names and real employers, Kamenetz did collect a few stories of grown men behaving inappropriately towards younger women. Nonetheless, the teenagers she spoke to had strategies for dealing with such incidents, such as muting or moving unwanted messages to a separate category.

Teens are using LinkedIn for a variety of purposes. Some are interested in staying up to date with topics they are passionate about, while others are actively seeking internships and jobs. The platform provides them with access to numerous opportunities they may not have otherwise known about.

The popularity of LinkedIn among teenagers reflects a shift in how they view college and careers. Many teenagers feel pressure to think about their future careers at a young age, partly because of a decline in faith in the value of a college education. This change in perspective can be both beneficial and concerning, as it encourages teens to be proactive but also adds unnecessary stress.

As a parent of two children, Kamenetz acknowledges the need for a balance. While she recognizes the value of exploring interests and considering future opportunities, she is cautious about promoting excessive resume building and overcommitment to extracurricular activities.

In conclusion, LinkedIn’s unexpected appeal to teenagers stems from its usefulness, positive tone, and potential for career exploration. However, it is crucial to navigate the platform responsibly and maintain a healthy balance between online and offline life.

Sources:

– Anya Kamenetz, The Cut