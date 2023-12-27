Fans Demand Accountability from KQ Entertainment Following ATEEZ Hongjoong’s Controversial Instagram Post

Fans of K-pop group ATEEZ have expressed their disappointment and anger after the group’s leader, Hongjoong, posted a picture on Instagram with a Starbucks cup. This comes in light of an ongoing boycott of the coffee giant due to its alleged support for Israel’s actions against Palestine. Fans have taken to social media to voice their concerns and demand accountability from ATEEZ’s agency, KQ Entertainment.

In recent weeks, Starbucks has faced backlash after it was accused of supporting Israel suing its union for their pro-Palestine posts. This revelation prompted a worldwide boycott of the brand, with many individuals and organizations refusing to support a company that allegedly profits from Israel’s reported genocide of Palestine.

While many people have chosen to distance themselves from Starbucks, ATEEZ’s Hongjoong seemingly unintentionally stirred controversy with his Instagram post featuring a Starbucks cup. Fans were quick to express their disapproval, as they feared that his endorsement of the brand could influence other fans and netizens to continue supporting Starbucks.

However, Korean ATINYs, as ATEEZ fans are known, defended Hongjoong pointing out that Starbucks in Korea is not associated with Israel or its actions towards Palestine. They explained that a company called Shinsegae took over Starbucks Korea in 2021, effectively making it independent from Starbucks U.S.

Despite this clarification, many fans still felt that the Instagram post was unnecessary and potentially harmful. As ATEEZ holds great influence in the music industry and boasts a large fanbase, netizens argued that their support for Starbucks could sabotage the ongoing boycott. Fans also questioned the stance of Hongjoong and other ATEEZ members on the Israel-Palestine conflict, accusing them of hypocrisy given their musical concept of finding freedom.

In addition to criticizing Hongjoong, fans have directed their anger towards KQ Entertainment, calling on the agency to take responsibility for the controversy. Hashtags such as “KQ SPEAK UP” and “KQ BOYCOTT GENOCIDE” have been trending as fans demand an apology, an explanation, and the removal of the Instagram post featuring the Starbucks cup.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how KQ Entertainment and ATEEZ will respond to the fans’ call for accountability, and whether this controversy will have a lasting impact on the group’s reputation.