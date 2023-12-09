Why is Joel killed in Last of Us 2?

Title: Unveiling the Shocking Demise of Joel in The Last of Us Part II

Introduction:

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the highly anticipated video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, has left fans reeling with the unexpected demise of one of its beloved protagonists, Joel. This tragic event has sparked intense discussions and debates among gamers worldwide, as they grapple with the emotional impact and the implications it holds for the game’s narrative. Let’s delve into the reasons behind Joel’s untimely death and address some frequently asked questions surrounding this pivotal moment.

Why was Joel killed in The Last of Us Part II?

Joel’s death serves as a crucial catalyst for the game’s storyline, driving the narrative forward and setting the stage for Ellie’s journey of revenge. The game’s developers, Naughty Dog, aimed to create a compelling and emotionally charged experience that would challenge players’ expectations and explore the consequences of actions taken in the first installment.

FAQs:

1. Who killed Joel?

Joel’s killer is Abby Anderson, a new character introduced in The Last of Us Part II. Her motivations and connection to Joel are gradually revealed throughout the game, adding layers of complexity to the narrative.

2. Why did Abby kill Joel?

Without delving into major spoilers, Abby’s actions stem from a deeply personal vendetta against Joel, driven events that occurred prior to the events of the game. Her quest for revenge intertwines with Ellie’s own journey, leading to a clash of perspectives and moral dilemmas.

3. How does Joel’s death impact the game’s storyline?

Joel’s death serves as a pivotal moment that propels Ellie on a path of vengeance, exploring themes of loss, grief, and the consequences of one’s actions. It sets the stage for a gripping tale of survival and the exploration of complex moral choices.

In conclusion, Joel’s shocking demise in The Last of Us Part II has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on players’ hearts and minds. Naughty Dog’s decision to take such a bold narrative direction has sparked intense discussions and emotional reactions within the gaming community. As players continue to navigate the post-apocalyptic world, they are left to grapple with the consequences of Joel’s death and the profound impact it has on the game’s characters and storyline.