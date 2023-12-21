Why is it called Seven Sisters?

Unveiling the Mystery: The Origins of the Seven Sisters Name

Have you ever wondered why a group of prestigious women’s colleges in the northeastern United States is collectively known as the “Seven Sisters”? This enigmatic name has intrigued many, and today we delve into the origins of this unique moniker.

The Seven Sisters refers to a consortium of seven liberal arts colleges for women, namely Barnard College, Bryn Mawr College, Mount Holyoke College, Radcliffe College (now part of Harvard University), Smith College, Vassar College, and Wellesley College. These institutions, founded between 1837 and 1889, have long been recognized for their commitment to providing women with exceptional educational opportunities.

The name “Seven Sisters” is believed to have originated from the Greek mythological Pleiades, a group of seven sisters who were transformed into stars. This celestial connection symbolizes the unity and brilliance of these colleges, which have played a pivotal role in advancing women’s education and empowerment.

FAQ:

Q: Why were these colleges given this name?

A: The name “Seven Sisters” was chosen to represent the unity and strength of these women’s colleges, much like the Pleiades constellation.

Q: Are there any other explanations for the name?

A: While the Pleiades myth is the most widely accepted explanation, some speculate that the name could also refer to the seven hills of Rome or the seven liberal arts.

Q: How did the Seven Sisters colleges collaborate?

A: The Seven Sisters colleges collaborated on various academic and social initiatives, including joint academic programs, exchange programs, and shared resources.

Q: Are all the Seven Sisters colleges still active?

A: While Radcliffe College merged with Harvard University in 1999, the remaining six colleges continue to thrive and provide exceptional education to women.

The Seven Sisters colleges have left an indelible mark on the history of women’s education. These institutions have produced countless trailblazing women who have gone on to make significant contributions in various fields. The name “Seven Sisters” serves as a reminder of the collective strength and resilience of these colleges, inspiring generations of women to pursue their dreams and break barriers.

In conclusion, the name “Seven Sisters” is a testament to the rich history and shared values of these prestigious women’s colleges. It encapsulates the unity, brilliance, and transformative power of education, reminding us of the remarkable achievements of women throughout history.