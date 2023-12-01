Why is it called Panopto?

Introduction

Panopto, a leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has become a household name in the world of online video content. However, many people wonder about the origin of its unique name. In this article, we will explore the story behind the name “Panopto” and shed light on some frequently asked questions about the platform.

The Origin of Panopto

Panopto derives its name from the concept of the Panopticon, a design for a prison created philosopher and social theorist Jeremy Bentham in the late 18th century. The Panopticon was a circular building with a central watchtower from which guards could observe all the prisoners without the inmates being able to see if they were being watched. This architectural design aimed to create a sense of constant surveillance, leading to self-discipline among the prisoners.

Why Panopto?

The founders of Panopto chose this name because it reflects the platform’s core functionality. Panopto enables users to record, manage, and share videos, creating a virtual “watchtower” for organizations to monitor and distribute video content. Just as the Panopticon allowed for constant surveillance, Panopto empowers businesses and educational institutions to have complete control over their video assets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Panopto?

A: Panopto is a video platform that provides organizations with the tools to record, manage, and share video content securely.

Q: How does Panopto work?

A: Panopto works allowing users to record videos using various devices, manage their video library, and share videos securely with specific individuals or groups.

Q: Is Panopto only for businesses?

A: No, Panopto caters to both businesses and educational institutions. It offers features tailored to the needs of both sectors, such as lecture capture for universities and video training for corporations.

Q: Can Panopto be integrated with other systems?

A: Yes, Panopto offers integrations with popular learning management systems (LMS) and video conferencing platforms, making it easy to incorporate video content into existing workflows.

Conclusion

The name “Panopto” pays homage to the Panopticon, a concept that symbolizes constant surveillance and self-discipline. Panopto, the video platform, embodies these principles providing organizations with the means to record, manage, and distribute video content effectively. With its seamless integration and user-friendly features, Panopto continues to revolutionize the way businesses and educational institutions utilize video in their day-to-day operations.