Why is it called figgy pudding?

Introduction

Figgy pudding is a traditional British dessert that has been enjoyed for centuries, particularly during the holiday season. But have you ever wondered why it’s called “figgy pudding”? In this article, we will delve into the origins of this delectable treat and uncover the reasons behind its peculiar name.

The Origins

Figgy pudding, also known as plum pudding, dates back to medieval times in England. Originally, it was a savory dish made with meat, suet, breadcrumbs, and spices. Over time, the recipe evolved, and the meat was eventually replaced with dried fruits, such as figs, raisins, and prunes. This transformation gave birth to the sweet and fruity dessert we know today.

The Name

The name “figgy pudding” comes from the prominent use of figs in the recipe. Figs were a common ingredient in medieval cooking due to their natural sweetness and ability to be preserved for long periods. As the dish became more popular, the name “figgy pudding” stuck, even though the recipe no longer exclusively contains figs.

FAQ

Q: Is figgy pudding the same as Christmas pudding?

A: Yes, figgy pudding is often referred to as Christmas pudding. The terms are used interchangeably in many regions, although the specific ingredients and preparation methods may vary.

Q: What does figgy pudding taste like?

A: Figgy pudding has a rich and dense texture, similar to a moist cake. It is packed with flavors of dried fruits, warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and often has a hint of brandy or rum. The taste is sweet, slightly tangy, and incredibly indulgent.

Q: Is figgy pudding difficult to make?

A: While figgy pudding may seem daunting to make, it requires patience and attention to detail rather than advanced culinary skills. The process involves soaking dried fruits, mixing ingredients, and steaming the pudding. The result is a delightful dessert that is worth the effort.

Conclusion

Figgy pudding, with its origins rooted in medieval England, has become a beloved holiday dessert. The name “figgy pudding” pays homage to the traditional use of figs in the recipe, even though it now includes a variety of dried fruits. So, this holiday season, when you enjoy a slice of figgy pudding, you can appreciate the history and tradition behind its name.