Why is it called BX cable?

Introduction

BX cable, also known as armored cable, is a type of electrical wiring commonly used in residential and commercial buildings. It consists of a flexible metal sheath that provides protection to the electrical conductors inside. But have you ever wondered why it is called BX cable? In this article, we will explore the origins of its name and shed light on some frequently asked questions about this popular wiring solution.

The Origin of the Name

The name “BX cable” is derived from the original manufacturer, the Electric Cable Company, which introduced this type of wiring in the early 20th century. The company’s product was initially known as “BX,” which stood for “Brick and Cross.” This name was chosen because the cable was designed to be installed in brick walls and to cross over obstacles, such as beams or joists, without the need for conduit.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the purpose of BX cable?

A: BX cable is primarily used for electrical wiring installations where protection against physical damage is required. The metal sheath provides a level of durability and shielding that makes it suitable for various applications, including residential wiring, commercial buildings, and industrial settings.

Q: Is BX cable still used today?

A: Yes, BX cable is still widely used today, although it has been largely replaced newer wiring methods such as Romex. However, BX cable remains popular in certain situations where its unique properties are advantageous, such as in older buildings or in areas where additional protection is necessary.

Q: Are there any disadvantages to using BX cable?

A: While BX cable offers several benefits, it does have some drawbacks. The metal sheath can make it more challenging to work with compared to non-metallic cables. Additionally, the armor may not provide as much protection against moisture or corrosion as other types of wiring.

Conclusion

BX cable, or armored cable, has a rich history and continues to be a reliable wiring solution in many applications. Its name, derived from the original manufacturer, reflects its initial purpose and design. Despite the availability of newer wiring methods, BX cable remains a popular choice for those seeking durability and protection in their electrical installations.