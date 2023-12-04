Why is it called BBC English?

Why is it called Received Pronunciation (RP) instead of BBC English?

London, UK – Received Pronunciation (RP), also known as BBC English, is a prestigious accent associated with the British upper class. But have you ever wondered why it is called RP instead of BBC English? In this article, we will explore the origins of this accent and shed light on its connection to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

What is Received Pronunciation (RP)?

Received Pronunciation, often referred to as RP, is an accent of Standard English that is traditionally associated with educated speakers in England. It is characterized its lack of regional or social markers, making it a neutral and widely understood form of English.

The Origins of RP

RP emerged in the early 19th century as a prestigious accent associated with the upper class and the elite educational institutions in England. It was primarily spoken those who attended public schools such as Eton and Harrow. Over time, RP became the accent of choice for those seeking to establish social status and influence.

The Connection to the BBC

While RP is commonly referred to as BBC English, the term itself does not originate from the British Broadcasting Corporation. The association between RP and the BBC developed due to the broadcaster’s preference for employing announcers and newsreaders who spoke with this accent. The BBC aimed to present a clear and standardized form of English that could be easily understood its diverse audience across the United Kingdom.

FAQ

Q: Is RP the only accent used the BBC?

A: No, the BBC now embraces a wider range of accents and dialects to reflect the diversity of the United Kingdom. However, RP remains prevalent in certain contexts, such as formal news broadcasts.

Q: Is RP the same as the Queen’s English?

A: No, RP and the Queen’s English are not synonymous. The Queen’s English refers specifically to the way Queen Elizabeth II speaks, which has its own distinct characteristics.

Q: Is RP still widely spoken today?

A: While RP is no longer as prevalent as it once was, it still holds a certain level of prestige and is associated with educated speakers. However, English accents and dialects have become more diverse and inclusive over time.

In conclusion, Received Pronunciation (RP) is often referred to as BBC English due to the BBC’s historical preference for employing announcers and newsreaders who spoke with this accent. However, the term RP itself predates the association with the BBC and has its roots in the upper-class accent of the 19th century. Today, while RP may not be as dominant as it once was, it remains a symbol of prestige and is recognized as a neutral form of English.