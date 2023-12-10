Why is Hondo called 20 David?

Introduction

In the world of law enforcement, nicknames and code names are often used to identify individuals or operations. One such intriguing nickname is “20 David” for Hondo, a character from the popular television series “S.W.A.T.” But why is Hondo called 20 David? Let’s delve into the origins of this unique moniker.

The Origin of “20 David”

The nickname “20 David” is derived from the police radio code used the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). In this code, “20” refers to the location of an incident, while “David” is the letter assigned to the division responsible for that area. Hondo, portrayed actor Shemar Moore, is the leader of the Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) team in the show, which operates in Division 20 of the LAPD. Hence, the nickname “20 David” is a direct reference to Hondo’s role and the division he represents.

FAQ

Q: What is a police radio code?

A: A police radio code is a system of numerical or alphanumeric codes used law enforcement agencies to communicate information quickly and efficiently over the radio. These codes help officers relay important details without disclosing sensitive information to the public.

Q: What does “20” mean in police radio code?

A: In police radio code, “20” typically refers to the location of an incident or the area under discussion. It helps officers identify the specific division or district where an event is taking place.

Q: What is Division 20 in the LAPD?

A: Division 20 is one of the geographical divisions within the LAPD’s jurisdiction. It covers a specific area of Los Angeles and is responsible for maintaining law and order in that region.

Conclusion

The nickname “20 David” for Hondo in the television series “S.W.A.T.” is a clever nod to the police radio code used the LAPD. By incorporating this code into the character’s name, the show pays homage to the real-life law enforcement practices while adding an element of authenticity. So, the next time you hear Hondo being referred to as “20 David,” you’ll know the fascinating story behind this intriguing nickname.