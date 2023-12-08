Why is Gen Z obsessed with American Psycho?

Why Gen Z Can’t Get Enough of American Psycho

In recent years, a surprising trend has emerged among the younger generation: an obsession with the cult classic novel and film, American Psycho. Originally released in 1991 as a novel Bret Easton Ellis, and later adapted into a film starring Christian Bale in 2000, American Psycho has found a new and fervent fanbase among Gen Z. But what is it about this dark and disturbing story that captivates the minds of today’s youth?

The Appeal of Dark Humor and Satire

One of the main reasons why Gen Z is drawn to American Psycho is its dark humor and satirical take on consumerism and the shallow nature of society. The story follows Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who leads a double life as a sadistic serial killer. The juxtaposition of Bateman’s seemingly perfect life with his violent tendencies creates a sense of irony that resonates with young people who are disillusioned with the materialistic values of modern society.

Exploration of Identity and Mental Health

Another aspect that attracts Gen Z to American Psycho is its exploration of identity and mental health. Bateman’s descent into madness raises questions about the nature of sanity and the masks people wear to fit into society. This theme resonates with a generation that is increasingly open about their struggles with mental health and seeks to understand the complexities of the human mind.

The Influence of Memes and Internet Culture

The rise of American Psycho’s popularity among Gen Z can also be attributed to the influence of memes and internet culture. Memes featuring quotes and scenes from the film have become widespread on social media platforms, creating a sense of nostalgia and curiosity among young people who may not have been familiar with the story before. The internet has allowed for the rapid dissemination of cultural references, making it easier for trends to spread and gain traction.

FAQ

Q: What is Gen Z?

A: Gen Z refers to the generation born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s. They are the youngest generation and are currently in their teenage years and early adulthood.

Q: What is American Psycho?

A: American Psycho is a novel written Bret Easton Ellis and later adapted into a film. It tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer.

Q: Why is American Psycho popular among Gen Z?

A: American Psycho’s dark humor, satirical take on consumerism, exploration of identity and mental health, and its influence in internet culture through memes have contributed to its popularity among Gen Z.

In conclusion, the obsession of Gen Z with American Psycho can be attributed to its dark humor, satirical commentary on society, exploration of identity and mental health, and its influence in internet culture. This unexpected fascination with a story that is over two decades old demonstrates the timeless appeal of thought-provoking narratives that challenge societal norms.