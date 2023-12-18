Why is Fox News called Fox?

Introduction

Fox News, one of the most prominent news networks in the United States, has become a household name over the years. However, have you ever wondered why it is called “Fox” in the first place? In this article, we will delve into the origins of the name and shed light on this intriguing question.

The Origins of the Name

Fox News was launched on October 7, 1996, media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The network was created as a part of the Fox Entertainment Group, which was a subsidiary of News Corporation at the time. The decision to name the news channel “Fox” was primarily influenced the parent company’s name.

Why “Fox”?

The name “Fox” was chosen to align the news network with the brand recognition and success of the Fox Entertainment Group. At the time of its launch, Fox had already established itself as a major player in the entertainment industry, with successful television shows and a growing audience. By incorporating the name “Fox” into the news network, Murdoch aimed to leverage the existing brand recognition and credibility associated with the entertainment division.

FAQ

Q: Is there any connection between Fox News and the animal fox?

A: No, the name “Fox” in Fox News does not have any direct connection to the animal fox. It is solely derived from the Fox Entertainment Group.

Q: Has the name “Fox” influenced the network’s content?

A: While the name “Fox” may have initially influenced the perception of the network, it is important to note that the content and editorial decisions of Fox News are independent of the name. The network has its own journalistic standards and practices.

Conclusion

The name “Fox” in Fox News is a result of its association with the Fox Entertainment Group, the parent company at the time of its launch. By leveraging the success and brand recognition of the entertainment division, Rupert Murdoch aimed to establish the news network as a major player in the industry. Despite the name, Fox News has developed its own identity and journalistic practices over the years, separate from its entertainment counterpart.