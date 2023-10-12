Have you ever tried to buy a popular product online, only to find it sold out within seconds? Well, you’re not alone. The phenomenon of things selling out quickly has become increasingly common, and it’s not just limited to fashion items. From concert tickets to popular food joints, the demand seems to be outweighing the supply. So why is everything selling out?

One of the main factors contributing to the trend is TikTok. This social media app has become a platform where trends and products find their fame. The TikTok algorithm exposes users to new products and brands, creating a sense of urgency and exclusivity. People want to buy into these trends to express their individuality, leading to rapid consumption and products selling out en masse.

The trust factor also plays a significant role on TikTok’s “For You Page” (FYP). Unlike other platforms where product recommendations may feel like profit-making schemes, TikTok’s algorithm feels more like a friend offering genuine advice. The algorithm exposes users to products and brands they may have never heard of, and the popularity and engagement with these products create a sense of pandemonium, pushing people to buy before they become even more popular.

Outside of TikTok, the pandemic has also played a role in the surge of sold-out items. Lockdowns disrupted manufacturing processes, leading to shortages of various products. As people’s lives were impacted events like racial tensions and climate change, they sought control through their purchasing decisions. This “luxury fatalism” mentality, where people indulge in what brings them joy despite the world’s problems, has contributed to increased consumption.

On the other side of the equation, manufacturers have struggled to keep up with the overwhelming demand. The pandemic caused a shift in production methods, with brands initially holding onto excess inventory from 2020. As consumer demand increased, there simply wasn’t enough merchandise to meet it. Additionally, many brands have diversified their offerings, complicating the supply chain further.

It remains to be seen whether these trends will lead to changes in manufacturing practices and supply chain management. As consumers continue to seek unique and trendy products, the challenge lies in balancing supply and demand effectively. Until then, the frustration of seeing “sold out” messages will likely persist.

