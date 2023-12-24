Why is E.T. Rated pg13?

Why is E.T. Rated PG-13?

In a surprising move, the classic family-friendly film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial has recently been reclassified with a PG-13 rating the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). This decision has left many fans puzzled and curious about the reasons behind the change. Let’s delve into the details and explore why this beloved movie has received a more mature rating.

What does PG-13 mean?

PG-13 stands for “Parental Guidance Suggested – Some Material May Not Be Suitable for Children Under 13.” This rating indicates that some content in the film may be inappropriate for younger viewers, and parental guidance is advised.

Why has E.T. been reclassified?

The MPAA reevaluates films periodically to ensure that their ratings accurately reflect the content and potential impact on audiences. In the case of E.T., the decision to change the rating was based on a specific scene that was deemed intense and potentially distressing for younger viewers.

Which scene led to the change?

The scene in question occurs towards the end of the film when E.T. and Elliott, the young protagonist, are desperately trying to evade government agents. The tension and suspense in this sequence were deemed too intense for a younger audience, leading to the decision to raise the rating.

What impact will this have on the film?

While the change in rating may disappoint some fans who were hoping to introduce E.T. to their young children, it is important to remember that the film remains a beloved classic. Parents can still choose to watch it with their children, using their own judgment to determine if their kids are ready for the slightly more intense scenes.

In conclusion, the decision to reclassify E.T. with a PG-13 rating was made to ensure that the film’s content aligns more accurately with its potential impact on viewers. While this may disappoint some fans, it ultimately allows for a more informed viewing experience for families.