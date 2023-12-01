Why is Disney plus going up in price?

Disney Plus Raises Subscription Price: What’s Behind the Increase?

In a surprising move, Disney Plus recently announced that it will be raising its subscription price. This news has left many subscribers wondering why the popular streaming service is increasing its fees. Let’s take a closer look at the reasons behind this decision and address some frequently asked questions.

Why is Disney Plus raising its prices?

There are several factors contributing to the price hike. Firstly, Disney Plus has been investing heavily in creating new and exclusive content to attract and retain subscribers. This includes producing high-budget original series and movies featuring beloved characters from the Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars franchises. These investments require significant financial resources, which the company aims to recoup through increased subscription fees.

Additionally, Disney Plus has experienced a surge in popularity since its launch, surpassing even the most optimistic expectations. The service has amassed a vast library of content, including classic Disney films, Pixar animations, and National Geographic documentaries. As a result, the increased demand for the platform has put a strain on its infrastructure, necessitating further investments in server capacity and maintenance.

FAQ

1. How much will the subscription price increase?

Disney Plus has announced that the monthly subscription price will increase $1, from $6.99 to $7.99. The annual subscription will also see a $10 increase, rising from $69.99 to $79.99.

2. When will the price increase take effect?

The new pricing will be implemented for new subscribers starting on March 26, 2021. Existing subscribers will see the price change reflected in their billing cycles after March 26, 2021.

Disney Plus has assured its subscribers that the price increase will come with added value. The company plans to continue expanding its content library, offering more exclusive shows and movies. Additionally, Disney Plus will introduce a new section called “Disney Plus Premier Access,” allowing subscribers to access certain new releases for an additional fee.

While the price increase may come as a disappointment to some, it is important to recognize the investments Disney Plus is making to enhance the streaming experience and provide subscribers with even more entertainment options.