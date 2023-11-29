Unveiling the Paradoxical Success of TikTok’s Dating Experts

Despite disagreeing with her content, I find myself inexplicably drawn to Shera Seven, the woman who has taken TikTok storm with her unconventional dating advice. Shera, also known as the “sprinkle sprinkle” lady, has garnered a massive following for her witty and humorous videos on how to marry rich. Her unique brand of comedy coupled with controversial relationship insights has catapulted her to internet stardom, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers on both YouTube and TikTok.

However, Shera is not alone in this wave of so-called dating experts on TikTok. Numerous individuals, armed with varying degrees of credentials and ideologies, have taken to the platform to share their insights on relationships and dating. Hashtags like #datingadvice and #datingexpert reveal an array of self-proclaimed authorities offering guidance to heterosexual singles.

While some advice may appear regressive or gender essentialist, these experts have tapped into a formula that resonates with viewers. By tailoring their content for TikTok, they capitalize on the platform’s algorithm, gaining attention through controversial statements and engaging viewers, regardless of whether they agree or not. Some employ high-quality production and sprinkle their worldviews with jargon to lend an air of legitimacy.

Terms like “high value man” and “high value woman” have become popular descriptors for ideal partners. A high value man often represents traditional masculinity and financial success, while a high value woman is expected to embody physical attractiveness, modesty, and financial independence without being too intimidating to potential partners.

Unfortunately, much of this advice fosters an anti-sex work and anti-female sexuality sentiment. Influencers shame women for their choices, such as dressing immodestly or engaging in sex work, perpetuating harmful stereotypes and judgments.

While some TikTok dating experts align with misogynistic figures like Andrew Tate, many claim to empower women encouraging them not to settle for less than they deserve. Shera herself, often jokingly referred to as the “female Andrew Tate,” takes a battle-of-the-sexes approach to dating, urging women to use men for their financial gain as a means of protecting themselves from inevitable disappointment.

The popularity of these videos speaks to a growing dissatisfaction with modern dating practices among younger generations. As they seek alternative perspectives beyond traditional dating norms, they are drawn to these controversial dating experts who offer a seemingly refreshing take on relationships.

FAQ:

Q: What is TikTok?

A: TikTok is a popular social media platform known for its short video content.

Q: What is a dating expert?

A: A dating expert is an individual who offers advice, insights, and strategies for navigating romantic relationships.

Q: What is meant “high value man” and “high value woman”?

A: “High value man” refers to a man who is typically financially successful and embodies traditional masculine qualities. “High value woman” refers to a woman who is physically attractive, modest, financially independent, and possesses qualities considered desirable for a potential wife.

Source: None