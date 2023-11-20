Why is CU Boulder’s mascot a buffalo?

BOULDER, CO – The University of Colorado Boulder, commonly known as CU Boulder, is renowned for its vibrant campus life and spirited athletic programs. One of the most recognizable symbols of the university is its beloved mascot, the buffalo. But have you ever wondered why CU Boulder chose a buffalo as its mascot? Let’s delve into the history and significance behind this iconic symbol.

The Origins: The buffalo has been associated with CU Boulder since the late 19th century. Legend has it that in 1934, a group of students attending a football game against the University of Denver brought a buffalo calf to the game. The calf, named Ralphie, quickly captured the hearts of the crowd and became an unofficial mascot. This event sparked the idea of adopting the buffalo as the official mascot of CU Boulder.

The Symbolism: The buffalo holds great significance in American history and culture. It represents strength, resilience, and a connection to the land. These qualities align with the values and spirit of CU Boulder, making the buffalo an ideal symbol for the university.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the name of CU Boulder’s buffalo mascot?

A: CU Boulder’s live buffalo mascot is named Ralphie. The current Ralphie is the fifth in a line of buffalo mascots.

Q: How is the buffalo involved in CU Boulder’s athletic events?

A: Before each home football game, a team of handlers leads Ralphie around the field, creating an electrifying atmosphere. This tradition, known as “Ralphie’s Run,” symbolizes the strength and power of the buffalo.

Q: Are there any other reasons for choosing a buffalo as the mascot?

A: Yes, apart from its symbolism, the buffalo is also native to Colorado and represents the university’s connection to the state and its natural surroundings.

Q: Does CU Boulder have any other mascots?

A: In addition to Ralphie, CU Boulder also has a costumed buffalo mascot named Chip, who can be seen cheering on the sidelines during games and other university events.

In conclusion, the buffalo has become an integral part of CU Boulder’s identity, representing the university’s values and connection to Colorado. Whether it’s the thrilling sight of Ralphie thundering across the field or the spirited presence of Chip, the buffalo mascots continue to inspire and unite the CU Boulder community.