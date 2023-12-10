Why is Connor Roy so much older?

Introduction

Connor Roy, one of the central characters in the hit television series “Succession,” has often left viewers puzzled due to his noticeably older appearance compared to his siblings. This article aims to shed light on the reasons behind Connor’s age difference and explore the factors that contribute to his unique portrayal in the show.

The Age Gap

Connor Roy, played actor Alan Ruck, appears significantly older than his siblings Kendall, Roman, and Shiv. This age gap has sparked curiosity among fans, who wonder if it is intentional or simply a casting choice. However, the age difference is indeed a deliberate creative decision made the show’s creators.

The Character’s Background

Connor Roy is the eldest son of media mogul Logan Roy, the patriarch of the Roy family. Unlike his siblings, Connor has chosen to distance himself from the family business and pursue his own interests, including politics and philanthropy. This divergence in career paths has allowed the show’s creators to portray Connor as a more mature and experienced character, hence the decision to age him visually.

FAQ

Q: Is Connor Roy actually older than his siblings in real life?

A: No, the age difference between the actors who portray the Roy siblings is not reflective of their real ages. It is purely a creative choice made the show’s creators.

Q: Why did the creators choose to make Connor appear older?

A: By making Connor visually older, the show’s creators aim to emphasize his distinct personality and life choices. This age difference helps highlight his unique position within the family and adds depth to his character.

Q: Does Connor’s age difference affect the storyline?

A: While Connor’s age difference does not directly impact the storyline, it does contribute to the dynamics between the Roy siblings. It accentuates the contrast in their personalities and life trajectories, adding an extra layer of complexity to their relationships.

Conclusion

The deliberate decision to make Connor Roy appear older than his siblings in “Succession” adds an intriguing dimension to the show. By visually aging the character, the creators have successfully highlighted his distinct personality and unique position within the Roy family. While the age difference may initially puzzle viewers, it ultimately enhances the overall narrative and character development in the series.