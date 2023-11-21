Why is Colorado’s Mascot a Bison?

Denver, Colorado – The University of Colorado Boulder, commonly known as CU Boulder, has a unique and iconic mascot: the bison. This majestic creature has become synonymous with the university, adorning merchandise, cheering on sports teams, and representing the school’s spirit. But have you ever wondered why a bison was chosen as the mascot for this esteemed institution? Let’s delve into the history and significance behind this choice.

The Bison: A Symbol of Strength and Resilience

The bison holds great historical and cultural significance in the state of Colorado. Native American tribes, such as the Cheyenne and Arapaho, revered the bison as a symbol of strength, endurance, and abundance. These magnificent creatures once roamed the plains of Colorado in vast herds, shaping the landscape and providing sustenance for the indigenous people.

CU Boulder’s Connection to the Bison

The selection of the bison as CU Boulder’s mascot can be traced back to the early 20th century. In 1934, a group of students known as the “Buffalo Belles” began promoting school spirit dressing up as cowboys and cowgirls during football games. The buffalo, a term often used interchangeably with bison, became a popular symbol associated with the university’s athletic teams.

The Transition to the Official Mascot

In 1967, the university officially adopted the bison as its mascot, replacing the live buffalo named “Ralphie” who had been serving as the unofficial mascot since 1934. This decision was made to honor the historical and cultural significance of the bison in Colorado, as well as to create a more inclusive and representative symbol for the university.

FAQ

Q: What is a mascot?

A: A mascot is a symbol, person, or animal that represents a group, organization, or institution. Mascots are often used to promote team spirit and unity.

Q: Why did CU Boulder choose a bison as its mascot?

A: CU Boulder chose a bison as its mascot to honor the historical and cultural significance of the animal in Colorado and to create a more inclusive symbol for the university.

Q: What is the difference between a buffalo and a bison?

A: While the terms “buffalo” and “bison” are often used interchangeably, they refer to two different species. The American bison, scientifically known as Bison bison, is native to North America, while the term “buffalo” is commonly used to describe the Asian water buffalo or African buffalo.

Q: What happened to the live buffalo mascot, Ralphie?

A: Ralphie, the live buffalo mascot, retired in 2020 after serving as the unofficial mascot for CU Boulder since 1934. The retirement was due to concerns about the safety and well-being of the animal.

Q: How does the bison mascot contribute to school spirit?

A: The bison mascot represents the strength, resilience, and unity of the university community. It serves as a rallying point for students, alumni, and fans, fostering a sense of pride and camaraderie.

In conclusion, the bison mascot of CU Boulder is not merely a symbol but a representation of the historical and cultural significance of the animal in Colorado. It embodies the strength, endurance, and unity that the university community holds dear. As the bison continues to inspire school spirit, it reminds us of the rich heritage and values that CU Boulder upholds.