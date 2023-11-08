Why is coffee banned at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), is known for its strict honor code that governs the behavior of its students. One of the most controversial aspects of this code is the ban on consuming coffee, a popular beverage enjoyed millions around the world. But why is coffee specifically prohibited at BYU?

The prohibition on coffee consumption at BYU stems from the LDS Church’s Word of Wisdom, a health code followed its members. The Word of Wisdom advises against the consumption of “hot drinks,” which has been interpreted the church to include coffee and tea. As BYU is an institution affiliated with the LDS Church, it upholds and enforces this interpretation.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Word of Wisdom?

A: The Word of Wisdom is a health code followed members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It advises against the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, coffee, tea, and harmful substances.

Q: Why does the LDS Church prohibit coffee?

A: The LDS Church interprets the Word of Wisdom to include coffee and tea as “hot drinks” that should be avoided.

Q: Is coffee the only banned substance at BYU?

A: No, BYU’s honor code also prohibits the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, illegal drugs, and the misuse of prescription drugs.

While the ban on coffee at BYU has sparked debates and criticism, it is important to note that the university’s honor code is voluntary. Students who choose to attend BYU are expected to abide the code, which includes refraining from coffee consumption. The university believes that adhering to the honor code fosters an environment conducive to spiritual and academic growth.

It is worth mentioning that BYU offers a wide range of alternative beverages, such as herbal teas, hot chocolate, and various soft drinks, to cater to the preferences of its students. Additionally, there are numerous coffee shops and cafes located just off-campus, allowing students to enjoy their favorite caffeinated beverages outside of the university’s premises.

In conclusion, the ban on coffee at BYU is rooted in the LDS Church’s interpretation of the Word of Wisdom. While it may be a point of contention for some, it is ultimately a personal choice for students to attend BYU and abide its honor code, which includes refraining from coffee consumption.