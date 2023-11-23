Why is Clemson Purple?

Clemson University, located in South Carolina, is known for its vibrant school colors of orange and purple. While the orange hue represents the university’s agricultural heritage, the choice of purple may seem puzzling to some. However, there is a fascinating history behind Clemson’s adoption of this regal color.

The Origins of Clemson Purple

Clemson’s purple tradition dates back to the late 19th century when the university was still known as Clemson Agricultural College. At that time, the college’s founder, Thomas Green Clemson, had a strong influence on the school’s identity. Clemson was an avid horticulturist and had a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature. He believed that purple was a color that symbolized royalty, power, and creativity.

In 1886, Clemson’s football team played its first intercollegiate game against Furman University. The team, then known as the Clemson College Tigers, took to the field wearing purple jerseys. This marked the beginning of Clemson’s association with the color purple in its athletic endeavors.

The Evolution of Clemson’s Purple

Over the years, Clemson’s purple has evolved in shade and usage. Initially, the color was a deep royal purple. However, in the 1970s, the university transitioned to a more vibrant shade known as “Clemson Purple.” This distinctive hue, officially designated as Pantone 2685, has become synonymous with the university and is used in various aspects of Clemson’s branding, including uniforms, logos, and merchandise.

FAQ

Q: What does the color purple represent for Clemson?

A: Purple represents royalty, power, and creativity, reflecting the university’s values and aspirations.

Q: Why did Clemson choose purple as one of its school colors?

A: Thomas Green Clemson, the university’s founder, believed that purple symbolized qualities he admired, such as royalty and creativity.

Q: What is the official shade of purple used Clemson?

A: The official shade of purple used Clemson is known as “Clemson Purple,” designated as Pantone 2685.

In conclusion, Clemson’s choice of purple as one of its school colors is deeply rooted in the university’s history and the vision of its founder. The color represents the values and aspirations of the institution, and it has become an integral part of Clemson’s identity. Whether seen on the football field or in the stands, the vibrant purple proudly displayed Clemson University continues to captivate and inspire.