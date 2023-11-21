Why is CBS not on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. However, one notable absence from YouTube TV’s channel lineup is CBS, leaving many subscribers wondering why they can’t access their favorite CBS shows and sports events on the platform.

What is CBS?

CBS, short for Columbia Broadcasting System, is one of the major television networks in the United States. It offers a wide range of programming, including popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor,” as well as live sports events such as NFL games and the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

Why isn’t CBS available on YouTube TV?

The absence of CBS on YouTube TV is primarily due to a disagreement between the two companies over licensing and distribution rights. CBS, like other major networks, charges fees to streaming services like YouTube TV for the right to carry their content. Negotiations between CBS and YouTube TV have reportedly stalled, preventing the inclusion of CBS in the channel lineup.

What are the reasons behind the disagreement?

The main point of contention between CBS and YouTube TV revolves around financial terms. CBS is seeking higher fees for its content, while YouTube TV is aiming to keep subscription costs affordable for its users. Additionally, CBS may have concerns about potential revenue loss from traditional cable and satellite providers if they make their content widely available on streaming platforms.

What can YouTube TV subscribers do?

While CBS is not currently available on YouTube TV, there are alternative options for accessing CBS programming. CBS offers its own streaming service called CBS All Access, which provides on-demand access to a vast library of CBS shows and live streaming of local CBS stations. Subscribers can also consider other streaming platforms that include CBS in their channel lineup, such as Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, or fuboTV.

In conclusion, the absence of CBS on YouTube TV is a result of ongoing negotiations between the two companies. While subscribers may be disappointed the lack of CBS programming on the platform, there are alternative streaming services available that offer access to CBS content.