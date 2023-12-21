Why is CBS charging me?

Why Am I Being Charged CBS?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. CBS, one of the leading television networks, has also joined the streaming bandwagon with its own platform, CBS All Access. However, this move has left some users puzzled, wondering why they are being charged for a service they thought was free. Let’s delve into the reasons behind CBS charging its viewers.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to access a vast library of CBS shows, both current and past, as well as exclusive content. It offers a convenient way to watch your favorite CBS programs on-demand, without the need for a cable or satellite subscription.

Why am I being charged?

While CBS does provide some content for free on its website and mobile app, CBS All Access offers a more extensive selection of shows and additional features, such as ad-free viewing and the ability to stream live TV. To access these premium features, CBS charges a monthly or annual subscription fee.

What do I get with CBS All Access?

With a CBS All Access subscription, you gain access to a vast library of CBS shows, including popular series like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” Additionally, you can watch exclusive original content, such as “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight.” The service also allows you to stream live TV, giving you the ability to watch CBS programming in real-time.

How much does CBS All Access cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a Commercial Free plan for $9.99 per month. The Commercial Free plan eliminates ads during on-demand content, providing a seamless viewing experience.

In conclusion, CBS All Access is a paid streaming service that offers a wide range of CBS content, including exclusive shows and live TV streaming. While some CBS content is available for free, the premium features and extensive library provided CBS All Access come at a cost. So, if you find yourself being charged CBS, it’s likely because you have subscribed to their streaming service, granting you access to a world of entertainment at your fingertips.