Canadian Singer Shubh Faces Backlash in India

Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh, also known as Shubh, is facing harsh criticism and potential cancellation of his upcoming show in Mumbai. The Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva morcha, a youth organization associated with India’s ruling political party, has expressed their opposition to the singer and has demanded that the show be withdrawn.

The controversy began when Shubh shared a distorted map of India on social media. This act angered many Indians who considered it disrespectful and insensitive. As a result, several cricketers, including Indian captain Virat Kohli, have unfollowed the singer on social media platforms.

The BJP Yuva morcha’s decision to call for the cancellation of the show highlights the extent of the backlash against the singer. The organizers of the event have been informed of this demand and are now in a difficult position.

It is important to note that Shubh had previously received praise from Virat Kohli on Instagram for one of his songs. However, this support quickly turned into disappointment and disapproval once the singer shared the controversial post.

The backlash against Shubh serves as a reminder of the strong nationalistic sentiment in India, where any action perceived as disrespectful towards the country can lead to severe consequences. While in this case, the consequences for Shubh may include the cancellation of his show, it is yet to be seen how this controversy will unfold.

Definitions:

– Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): A major political party in India, known for its right-wing nationalism.

– Yuva Morcha: A youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), responsible for organizing and promoting the party’s activities among young people.

Sources: TOI.in