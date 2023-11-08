Why is BYU called the Cougars?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private research university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is widely known for its athletic teams, particularly its football team. The university’s teams are collectively referred to as the Cougars, but have you ever wondered why?

The nickname “Cougars” was officially adopted BYU in 1924. At the time, the university was searching for a mascot that would embody the characteristics of strength, agility, and ferocity. After careful consideration, the cougar, a large and powerful wild cat native to the western United States, was chosen as the perfect representation of these qualities.

The cougar, scientifically known as Puma concolor, is also commonly referred to as a mountain lion or puma. It is known for its incredible speed, leaping ability, and stealthy nature. These attributes align with the competitive spirit and athleticism that BYU’s teams strive to embody.

FAQ:

Q: Why did BYU choose the cougar as its mascot?

A: The cougar was chosen for its strength, agility, and ferocity, qualities that BYU’s athletic teams aim to embody.

Q: When was the nickname “Cougars” officially adopted?

A: The nickname “Cougars” was officially adopted BYU in 1924.

Q: What other names are used to refer to a cougar?

A: Cougars are also commonly referred to as mountain lions or pumas.

Over the years, the cougar has become an integral part of BYU’s identity. The university’s teams proudly wear the cougar logo on their uniforms and fans cheer on the Cougars at sporting events with great enthusiasm.

The nickname has also become a symbol of unity and pride among BYU students, alumni, and supporters. It represents the university’s commitment to excellence, both on and off the field, and serves as a reminder of the values and principles that BYU upholds.

In conclusion, BYU is called the Cougars because the nickname represents the strength, agility, and ferocity that the university’s athletic teams strive to embody. The cougar, with its impressive characteristics, serves as a powerful symbol of BYU’s competitive spirit and commitment to excellence. So, the next time you see the BYU Cougars in action, remember the rich history and symbolism behind their name.