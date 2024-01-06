Amber Heard Faces Backlash and Loss of Social Media Followers Over Aquaman 2 Role

Amber Heard, known for her role as Mera in the Aquaman franchise, is currently facing backlash and a significant loss of followers on social media due to her statements and public image surrounding Aquaman 2. In a recent Instagram post, Heard expressed her gratitude to fans for their support in her return as Mera in the movie, despite various production complications. However, this post seemed to have backfired on her, resulting in a drastic drop in followers.

Reports Not Just Analytics indicate that Heard lost thousands of followers following her Instagram post on January 4, 2024. This decline in her social media following is seen as part of a larger PR push that has not only failed to improve her image but has worsened the situation.

During her defamation trial involving Johnny Depp in 2022, Heard claimed that Warner Bros. minimized her role in Aquaman 2 due to her divorce controversy. She also expressed frustrations about script changes that reduced or removed action scenes featuring her character. However, director James Wan defended his choices for the sequel, stating that actors may not always be aware of the director’s vision behind the scenes. He explained that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was intended to be more of a buddy comedy between Arthur Curry and Orm, rather than an action-adventure romantic comedy.

The controversy surrounding Aquaman 2 has undoubtedly impacted Amber Heard’s public image and social media following. While the exact reasons for the backlash may vary, it is clear that her involvement in the film has divided fans and created a negative perception. Only time will tell how this situation will affect the overall reception of the movie and its cast.