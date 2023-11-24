Why is 888 the number of Jesus?

In a world filled with symbolism and hidden meanings, numbers often hold a special significance. One such number that has intrigued scholars and theologians for centuries is 888, believed to be the number of Jesus. But why is this number associated with the revered figure of Christianity? Let’s delve into the fascinating world of numerology and religious symbolism to find out.

Numerology, the study of numbers and their mystical properties, has long been a subject of interest for many cultures. In ancient Greek, each letter of the alphabet was assigned a numerical value, and these values were often used to uncover hidden meanings in words and names. This practice, known as gematria, is where the connection between Jesus and the number 888 originates.

In gematria, the name “Jesus” is represented the Greek letters ΙΗΣΟΥΣ, which have the numerical values of 10, 8, 200, 70, 400, and 200, respectively. When these values are added together (10 + 8 + 200 + 70 + 400 + 200), the sum is 888. This numerical representation of Jesus has been embraced many as a symbol of his divinity and perfection.

FAQ:

Q: Is the number 888 mentioned in the Bible?

A: While the number 888 itself is not explicitly mentioned in the Bible, it is derived from the gematria of the Greek spelling of Jesus’ name.

Q: Are there other significant numbers in Christianity?

A: Yes, numbers like 7 (representing perfection and completion) and 666 (associated with the devil) are also considered significant in Christian symbolism.

Q: Is the number 888 universally accepted as the number of Jesus?

A: While many scholars and theologians find the connection between Jesus and 888 intriguing, it is important to note that interpretations of religious symbolism can vary among different individuals and religious traditions.

In conclusion, the association of the number 888 with Jesus stems from the ancient practice of gematria, where the numerical values of letters are used to uncover hidden meanings. While the number itself may not be explicitly mentioned in the Bible, it has become a symbol of Jesus’ divinity and perfection for many. The world of numerology and religious symbolism continues to captivate and inspire, offering us a deeper understanding of the mysteries that surround us.