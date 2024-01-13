Instagram Co-Founders Shut Down AI-Powered News App

In a surprising move, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram, have announced the closure of their AI-powered news aggregator app, Artifact. After a year of operation, the duo has realized that the market opportunity for the app did not meet their expectations, leading them to make the tough decision to wind it down.

Systrom, who is also the CEO of Artifact, emphasized the importance of recognizing when a startup should make difficult choices in a blog post. He explained that it is crucial to acknowledge when an opportunity does not live up to its potential, allowing the team to redirect their efforts towards ventures that can have a more significant impact on a broader audience.

As part of the winding down process, Artifact will undergo some changes. The ability to add new comments and posts will be disabled, citing the need for moderation and oversight, which the team cannot continue to support. However, existing posts will remain visible on user profiles.

Despite the app’s closure, Systrom expressed concerns about the state of news publications and their financial struggles. He hopes that technology, particularly advancements in AI, can play a role in preserving, supporting, and growing these institutions.

The decision to shut down Artifact aligns with a broader trend in the news aggregator industry where other similar apps are experiencing a decrease in usage. This suggests that users might be seeking alternative ways to consume news and stay informed.

While Artifact will maintain its core news reading capability until the end of February, it is uncertain what the future holds for Systrom and Krieger’s AI-powered endeavors. Nonetheless, their willingness to make tough decisions and adapt to market realities showcases their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to finding new opportunities for growth.